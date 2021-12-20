Carol Jo Jordan, 60, of Romney, passed away on Thursday, Dec.16, 2021, at her residence.
Born on June 15, 1961, in Richton, Miss., she was the daughter of William Jackson Jordan of Beaumont, Miss. and the late Avis Lanell Meadows Jordan.
She is survived by her daughter, Megan Parson (G.T.) of Romney; a brother, Jay Jordan of Petal, Miss.; and 4 grandchildren, Breana Alsworth, Jordan Parsons, Abigail Parsons and Garrett Parsons.
Funeral services will be held at Arlington Baptist Church Cemetery in Beaumont, Miss. on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at 11 a.m.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Romney.
