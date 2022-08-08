Shawn Alan Breeden, 43, of Paw Paw, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at the Hospice of the Panhandle Inpatient Facility, Kearneysville, W.Va.
Born on Sept. 13, 1978, in Winchester, Va., he was the son of Esther Breeden Ludwick and the late Kenneth “Kenny” Light of Paw Paw.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and having cookouts with his family. He loved the Baltimore Ravens.
Along with his mother and step-father, Larry Ludwick with whom he lived with, he is survived by his daughters, Shania Breeden and Stephanie Breeden, both of Winchester, Va.; brothers, Jason Ludwick (Bobbi) of Augusta, Clint Ludwick of Pin Oak, W.Va. and Michael Ludwick of Winchester; his grandmother, Anna Breeden of Cross Junction, Va.; 3 grandchildren; and his girlfriend, Brenda Sue.
A Memorial service will be held at a later date.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
