Robert Andrew "Bob" Cleaver, Sr., 81, of Patterson Creek Road, Burlington, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at his home.
Born on Feb. 7, 1940, at Mike's Run, Burlington, he was a son of the late Weymoth Andrew "Wayne" Cleaver and Martha Jane (Smith) Hott.
Surviving is his wife of 60 years, Shirley Ileene (Gloyd) Cleaver; his children, Sheila Christine "Chris" Bauserman and husband Keith of Winchester, Va., Robert Andrew "Bobby" Cleaver, Jr. of Romney, Allen Wayne Cleaver of Burlington andDavid Scott Cleaver of Moorefield; and a grandson that he reared as a son, Andrew Scott Cleaver and wife Kelly Ryan of Kentucky; 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are 4 stepbrothers, Austin Hott of King George, Va., Dick Hott of Cumberland, Md., Jim Hott and George Hott, both of Romney; and 3 stepsisters, Donna Howell of Woodbridge, Va., Jean Cooper of King George and Shirley Ann Hott of Romney.
A graveside service will be conducted on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Canan Family Cemetery in Burlington. Those attending are asked to please assemble at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, by 10:30 a.m.
At the conclusion of the graveside services, a meal will served for all family and friends at the Burlington Volunteer Fire Department.
The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to Sara's House Child Advocacy Center, c/o Burlington United Methodist Family Services, 3 South Main Street, Keyser, WV 26726.
Arrangements are under the direction of Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel.
