Lorrie Ann Zebarth, 47 of Winchester, Va., passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at her home.
Lorrie was born in 1974 to Robert and Sharon Pownell in Prince William, Va.
Lorrie graduated from Hampshire High School. She worked at the Bank of Clarke County. Lorrie was a caring person who loved spending time with her son Michael. She enjoyed the beach, boating with Rick, spending time with her family and planting flowers in her garden. Lorrie loved her co-workers and was considered a hard worker and a loving friend.
Lorrie is survived by her significant other, Rick Gregory and family; her son, Michael Zebarth, Jr and sisters, Linda Northcraft, husband Jerami and Angel Hennen, husband Scotty. She will be in our memories forever.
Lorrie was a beautiful and loving mother and friend to so many, she will be in our thoughts forever.
A memorial gathering was Friday, June 18, 2021, at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Memorial contributions in Lorrie’s memory may be made to UVA Heath Foundation, P.O. Box 37963, Boone, Iowa 50037, Allocation Number 14252, In Memory of Lorrie Zebarth.
Arrangements are under the direction of Omps Funeral Home, Winchester.
