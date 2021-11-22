Jocelyn R. Thorpe

Jocelyn Renee Thorpe, 43, of Clarksburg, W.Va., formerly of Romney, died on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at the United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, W.Va.
Jocelyn was born on Dec.2, 1977, in Cumberland, Md., the daughter of Richard V. and Linda J. Hardy Self of Romney. She was a 1996 graduate of Hampshire High School where she served as President in the DECA Club, and formerly worked at Highland-Clarksburg Hospital as a caregiver. She had currently been employed with Visiting Angel’s in Bridgeport. Jocelyn enjoyed swimming, the beach, collecting turtle memorabilia, listening and singing to music, spending time on walking trails, and being with her kids.
Surviving is a son, Izaiah S. Thorpe of Clarksburg; a daughter, Kaliah R. Thorpe of Romney; a sister, Melanie A. Self of Romney; and her 2 nephews, Kaleb and Ethan Shafer.
Jocelyn is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Charles and Alta Hardy; paternal grandparents, Venson and Betty Self; and a special Aunt, Anna Madonna.
A memorial service for Jocelyn will be held on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at 3 p.m. by Zoom. Officiating will be Steven Jackson.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Thorpe Family, c/o Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, P.O. Box 100, Capon Bridge, WV 26711.
Jocelyn has been entrusted to the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
