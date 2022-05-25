Wayne Rudolph “Poppy” Hines, 84, of Romney, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022, under the care of Hospice of the Panhandle.
Born May 30, 1937, to Harold S. and Mary Alice (Rudolph) Hines. He was a graduate of Romney High School, Class of 1957.
Wayne worked numerous jobs over the years, O’Sullivans, Kinney Shoe, Valley Health, and most recently, Hampshire Recycling. He made many friends and was well-known.
“Poppy,” as many would call him, lived his life to the fullest – he enjoyed his vintage cars, bikes and toys, loved yard sales, swap-meets and scrapbooking, but most of all, he loved his family.
Wayne is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Harold Glenn Hines of Winchester.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Helen (Burkett) Hines; his daughter, JoAnn Sirbaugh (Gerry) of Capon Bridge; his son, David W. Hines (Krista) of Kirby; and a brother-like nephew, Steve G. Hines of Romney. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Jason, Lindsay, Kayla and Harley; six great-grandchildren, Caleb, Alayna, Andrea, Landon, Levi and Chandler; and furry companion, Lexi Lou.
This unique man will be sadly missed.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Panhandle, 278 North High St., Romney, WV 26757 or a charity of your choice.
Cremation was Wayne’s wishes with no services.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
