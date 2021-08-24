Raymond Garth Rath, 83, of Warren, Pa., formerly of Springfield, died on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at the Warren Manor in Warren. Garth was born on Jan. 17, 1938, in Titusville, Pa., a son of the late Raymond E. and Rachel Proper Rath. He attended the Covenant Baptist Church in Romney. Garth loved farm animals, making flower arrangements, antiques, genealogy and being with his family.
Garth married Carolyn Householder Rath on Dec. 3, 1977, in Berryville, Va. Carolyn died on June 6, 1998.
Surviving is a son, David R. Rath of Manassas, Va.; Cari-lynn Helgerson of Havelock, NC; 2 brothers, Dale F. Rath of Corry, Pa. and Keith W. Rath of Warren; 2 sisters, Eileen Morority of Warren and Audrey Bakewell of Russell, Pa.; and 2 grandsons, Tyler and Ryan Helgerson.
A graveside service was held in the Macedonia United Methodist Church Cemetery, 1941 Macedonia Church Rd, White Post, VA 22663 on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. Officiating was Pastor Quinton Simpson. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or donor’s choice.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
