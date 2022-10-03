Slone T. Staggs, Jr., 90, of Augusta, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, while at home surrounded by his family.
Born on Oct. 11, 1931, in Junction, he was the son of the late Sloan T. Staggs and Hattie (Whiteman) Staggs.
Slone served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He graduated from Caterpillar in 1956 as a diesel mechanic. He loved working on heavy equipment and made a career out of it until retiring from Hott & Miller, Inc. of Wardensville. He enjoyed working on his farm and fabricating and tinkering in his shop. He loved music and to play his guitars, but never for an audience. If he was taking a break from working in the shop or on the farm, chances are he had a guitar in his hand.
Along with his parents, Slone was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Helen and Jean.
He is survived by his wife, Rosalie (Robinson) Staggs; son, Eddie Staggs and wife Wendy of Augusta; daughter, Deborah L. Jenkins of Idaho; grandson, Michael Staggs and wife Heather of Augusta; one great-granddaughter; and a brother, Jerry Staggs of Romney.
All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Home Delivered Meals Program at Hampshire Co. Committee on Aging (checks payable to HCCOA and in memo “Home delivered meals”), P.O. Box 41, Romney, WV 26757.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
