William F. ‘Bill’ Saunders

William “Bill” Francis Saunders, 81, of Augusta, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at UPMC, Cumberland, Md.
Born on Feb. 20, 1942 in Providence, RI, he was the son of the late Leon Saunders, Sr. and Marrion (Walsh) Saunders.
Bill attended St. Patrick’s Elementary and LaSalle Academy and proudly served in the U.S. Marines for 6 years. He was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Romney. He retired from Kemp Manufacturing after 30 years. Bill was a Chevy man and loved building racecars with his buddy, Gordy. He enjoyed old westerns, especially Gunsmoke.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Beatrice Saunders; and his siblings, Rowena Saunders, Leon Saunders, Jr., Charles Saunders and Veronica Feeney.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene (Wolford) Saunders; his children, Douglas Kump (Gloria Shuler Kump) of Annapolis, Md., David Kump (Celina) of Honduras and Heather Kump (Gary Stephens) of Augusta; 6 grandchildren, David (Stephanie), Blake, Patrick, Lucas, Tiffani (Chris) and Joey; 3 great-grandchildren, Riley, Layla and Corbin Moses; and a sister, Dorothy Drapeau.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at 11 a.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Rev. Douglas R. Kump officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior. Interment will be in Malick Cemetery, Augusta, with military rites accorded by the U.S. Marines.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Saunders family to help with the cost of medical expenses.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
