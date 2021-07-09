Col. David Melvin Gee (USMC, Retired), 80, of Slanesville, passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Born June 21, 1941, in Winchester, he was the son of the late Clarence Melvin Gee and Byrd James. Beside his parents, Col. Gee is preceded in death by his wife, Margaret E. “Peggy” Gee (d. Feb. 3, 2021).
Col. Gee is survived by his son, Robert “Rory” Gee and wife Amy of New Mexico; his daughter, Elizabeth Saville and husband Greg of Romney; his brother, Charles Gee and wife Debbie of Texas; and 5 grandchildren.
Col. Gee graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Maryland and later obtained his Master’s Degree. He attended Officer’s School as a Lieutenant and worked his way up to a Colonel. He was a tank commander in the Vietnam War and was a decorated combat veteran, receiving a Bronze Star.
Col. Gee served as the Animal Control Officer for Hampshire County for 22 years. He was a beloved husband, father, brother and friend. “Once a Marine, Always a Marine”.
Per Col. Gee’s wishes, a private graveside service will be held at the family farm at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution in Col. Gee’s memory to Hampshire Co. Animal Control, P.O. Box 806, Romney, WV 26757.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.