Beverley H. ‘Hank’ McDonald

Beverley Harris “Hank” McDonald, 79, of Winchester, Va., died on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Weston, W.Va.
Hank was born on Dec. 20, 1943, in Winchester, the son of the late Ray and Iva Anderson McDonald. He was a United States Army veteran having served in the Vietnam War. He worked at General Electric in Winchester, for 30 years, Civil Air Patrol in Winchester for 10 years, member of the Gore Vol. Fire & Rescue, where he served as president and enjoyed helping with fundraisers with his wife and attended the Mt. Olive United Methodist Church near Winchester. Hank enjoyed fishing, especially for trout, salmon and crappie. He also enjoyed hunting, traveling and being with his family and friends.
Hank married Brenda S. Slonaker McDonald on Nov. 9, 1968, in Capon Bridge.
Surviving with his wife of nearly 55 years is a son, William H. “Willie” McDonald (Desiree) of Capon Bridge; a sister, Louise L. Slater (John) of Winchester; and a number of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by three brothers, Melvin, Basil and Edward McDonald; and a sister, Nancy McDonald.
A funeral service will be held at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Alanna McGuinn. Inurnment will be at Capon Chapel Cemetery near Capon Bridge, at a later date.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions in memory of Hank can be made to the Gore Vol. Fire & Rescue, P.O. Box 146, Gore, VA 22637.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
