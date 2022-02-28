Lyle K. Hughes, 74, of Fort Ashby, passed away Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at his home.
Born May 14, 1947, in Winchester, Va., he was the son of the late John K. Hughes and Gyneth P. Hughes. Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by Joyce Patterson, his caregiver for 35 years.
Lyle is survived by his faithful caregiver and best friend, Robert B. Patterson; cousins, Maticia (Craig) Poland and Robbie (Kathy) Patterson, and many more.
Lyle lived in Bethesda, Md., with his parents, who later moved to Burlington. After the passing of his parents in 1986, Joyce and Bob moved to Burlington to take care of him. In 2014, they moved to Fort Ashby where he lived until his death. Lyle never met a stranger and he especially loved to flirt with girls. Summer was his favorite time of year, as he spent countless hours playing outside. He was able to tan better than anyone while riding his John Deere pedal tractor. Although Lyle was diagnosed with Down Syndrome at birth, he lived a long fulfilling life, never allowing his diagnosis to define him or stop him from bringing joy to others and having fun along the way. He taught our family many life lessons and made all of us better for being around him. He will be greatly missed, but we rejoice in knowing he has a perfect body in the arms of our Lord and Savior.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Ebenezer Cemetery in Romney with Pastor Wes Beahm officiating. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Helping Hands or a charity of choice.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
