Joseph Richard Brennskag, 61, of Rio, passed away on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. He was born on November 14, 1959, in Baltimore, Md., the son of Peder Hansen and Anna Catherine (Pierce) Brennskag.
After holding various positions within the federal government, including at the Social Security Administration, the Internal Revenue Service, and the United States Naval Academy, Joe left his childhood home to live in the mountains he loved. Soon after he arrived, he met his beloved wife Aleta and they were happily married on April 4, 1987. Drawing on his experience and spirit of entrepreneurship, Joe started his business, Mountain State Tax Service, which he owned and operated the last 33 years.
Joe loved his work but his passion was photography. He took any opportunity to get behind his camera and capture stunning nature and landscape photos for which he won multiple awards and was frequently published. In Joe’s memory an online gallery has been set up at www.joebrennskagphotography.com to view his work.
Aside from the business, Joe was a proud board member of the Pendleton Community Bank, an adviser for the Merwin Ludwig Scholarship, held various positions on his church council and had previously taught Sunday School.
Joe is survived by his wife of 34 years, Aleta Smith Brennskag and their 3 children John Joseph, Justin Lee and Mary Anna. Along with his immediate family, he is survived by a brother Bernard Brennskag (Gloria) and a sister Cynthia Shultz, both of Baltimore; numerous nieces and nephews; and aunts, uncles and cousins in Norway.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 225, Baker, WV 26801.
All arrangements are under the direction of Loy-Giffin Funeral Home, Baker.
