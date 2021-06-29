Steven Wayne “Steve” Flohr, 68, of Augusta, died on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at the Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV.
