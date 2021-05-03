Tony Ray Harris, Sr., 57, of Augusta, passed away on Thurs., April 29, 2021, at his residence.
Born on April 15, 1964, in Baltimore, Md., he was the son of the late Roy B. Harris and Dorothy L. Steadman.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wed., May 5, 2021, at 2 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Evelyn Myers, speaker officiating.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
