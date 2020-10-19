Michael Thomas “Mike” Tucker, 83, of High View, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at the Hospice of the Panhandle Inpatient Care Center in Kearneysville, W.Va.
A funeral service was held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. Officiating was Pastor Steve Landis. Interment followed in the Ebenezer Cemetery in Romney.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
