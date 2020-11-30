Raymond Kline

Raymond “Salty” Lee Kline, 76, of Romney, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Moran Nursing and Rehab Center, Westernport, Md.

Born on March 8, 1944, in Hampshire Co., he was the son of the late Raymond R. Kline and Vivian Betty Cheshire Kline Casto Shockey.

He was a house parent at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf & the Blind, Romney.

He is survived by a daughter, Billy Jo Whetzel of Green Spring; 2 sons, Brian K. Kline and Christopher J. Kline, both of Springfield; 3 brothers, Richard Kline, Edward Kline, both of Capon Bridge and Steve Casto of Romney and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

All services will be private and handled by McKee Funeral Home, Romney.

