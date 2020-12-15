Frances Diane Parker, 78, formerly of Capon Bridge, died on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at a Elmcroft of Hagerstown.
Diane was born on October 16, 1942, in Washington, D.C., a daughter of the late John Bailey Wood and Lucy Ada Carroll Wood.
She worked as a supervisor for C&P Telephone Company in the D.C. area for over 20 years, a 1960 graduate of the Suitland High School in Suitland, Md., a member of the TOPS and Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Romney, where she served as greeter. Diane enjoyed volunteering at the local food pantry, the library and loved the home she and Charlie built amongst the many animals they adored.
Diane married Charles H. "Charlie" Parker on January 16, 1982. Charlie died on January 5, 2016.
Surviving are her children, John David Wallace and his wife Wendy of Brandywine, Md. and Cheryl Lebosky and her husband Bob of Thurmont, Md.; 3 brothers, James Wood and his wife Ruth, Ronald Wood and his wife Cheryl all of Dagsboro, Del. and John Wood and his wife Chiyo of Greenville, Md.; her sister, Dale Lloyd and her husband Joe of Mechanicsville, Md.; 2 grandchildren, Amber Lebosky-Wantz and husband Brad, Danielle Lebosky with Luis Smith and 3 great-grandchildren, Madeline Wallace, Sondra Lebosky-Smith and Antonio Lebosky-Smith.
A funeral mass will be held on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Romney. Officiating will be Fr. Thomas Anatharackal. Interment will follow in the Capon Chapel Cemetery near Capon Bridge. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 299 School St., Romney, WV 26757 or Amazing Grace Baptist Food Pantry, P.O. Box 540, Capon Bridge, WV 26711.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
