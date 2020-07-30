Courtney Raymond Tusing, 94, Rock Oak, W.Va. passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester, Va.
Born August 29, 1925, in Rock Oak, he was the son of George Marshall Tusing and Lillie Riggleman Tusing.
All services were private and handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
