Linda Jean Davis, 75, of Romney, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Va.
Born on July 14, 1945 in Maysville, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Wilbur Davis and Mildred (Boyce) Davis.
Linda was a homemaker, loving wife, mother and sister.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Elwood Davis.
Surviving is her husband, Roger C. Davis; 2 daughters, Tammy Davis of Front Royal, Va., Carolyn Arnold of Romney; 5 sons, Roger Davis, Jr. of Slanesville, Rodney Davis, Daniel Davis of Virginia, Jeffrey Davis of Romney, Charles Davis of Front Royal, Va.; and 2 sisters, Hazel Terry of Stafford, Va. and Elizabeth Vaugh of Port Richie, Fla.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. in McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Rev. G. Scott Terry officiating.
The family will receive friends on Saturday one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
