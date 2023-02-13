Robert L. ‘Bobby’ Perdue

Robert Lee ‘Bobby’ Perdue, 73, passed away after a short illness on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at the Mon Health Medical Center. Bobby was born in Morgantown, a son to Elbert and Irene Basham Perdue.
Bobby attended University High School and retired from WVU Physical Plant Maintenance Department.
He loved to fish and was featured in the local paper several times for the giant catfish he would pull from the waters of the Monongahela River. His fishing skills earned him the nickname ‘Catfish.’ He was also an avid fan of Mountaineer sports.
Bobby had the gentlest of hearts and the most optimistic outlook in every situation. His kind and caring spirit will be missed.
Surviving him are his sister Linda Richman (Bill); nieces and nephews, William George (Marybeth), John George (Nana), Jennifer Jordan (Jamie), Kevin Life (Marta), Jill Harris (Scott), David Life, MD (Jennifer), Kathy Life and Jennifer Life Guggenberger (Googie); brothers-in-law, Richard Toth, Michael Volkin and Jeffry Life, MD (Georgia).
Also surviving are his great-nieces and -nephews, that were more like his grandchildren, Charli, Daisy, Elliot, Erica, John Michael and Kayla.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents Elbert and Irene Perdue; the love of his life, Ina Marie Fowler; and his two sisters, Rachel Toth and Lena Volkin.
Friends are invited to gather at the Fred Jenkins Funeral Home, Morgantown, on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, from noon until the time of services at 1 p.m. He will rest at the Olive Cemetery, Pentress, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Fred L. Jenkins Funeral Home, Morgantown.
