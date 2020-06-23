Joseph Allen Hockman, 73, of Wardensville, died on Monday, June 22, 2020 at the Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held at Loy-Giffin Funeral Home in Wardensville, on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Sherwin Tharp. Interment will follow in Wardensville Cemetery in Wardensville.
Family will receive friends at the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home in Wardensville on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Arrangements are being handled by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home, Wardensville.
