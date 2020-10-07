Doris Marie Spaid, 92, of High View, died on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Hampshire Memorial Hospital Long-Term Care Unit in Romney.
Doris was born on September 8, 1928, in High View, a daughter of the late Earl H. and Goldie Brill Whitacre. She did laundry for the Timber Ridge Camps for 35 years, babysat numerous children and a member of the Timber Ridge Christian Church in High View. Doris loved her flowers especially her tulips, crocheting, cooking her special potato salad, soup operas, Wheel of Fortune and being with her family.
Doris married Olonza H. “Lonza” Spaid on March 31, 1945, in Hagerstown, Md. Lonza died on November 13, 2010.
Surviving is a son, Gregory A. Strosnider of Tularosa, NM; a daughter, Cindy L. Walker and her husband Bobby of Augusta; a sister, Betty Wingfield of High View; a granddaughter, Missy Walker (Kenny) and a great-grandson, Nathan Walker (Kendra).
She is preceded in death by a son, Randall Hollis Spaid.
A funeral service will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Saturday, Oct.10, 2020, at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Gregory R. Kenney. Interment will be in the Timber Ridge Cemetery in High View.
Family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. We ask that you maintain a 6-foot distance and wear face coverings in order to comply with state COVID-19 regulations.
Memorial contributions may be made to Timber Ridge Cemetery, c/o Alan Brill, 5864 Carpers Pike, Yellow Spring, WV 26865.
Arrangements are being handled by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
