Linda Marie Whitacre of Gore, Va., passed away Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Pastors Dennis Elsea and Jim Miller.

Interment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery near Gore, Va. Family will receive family and friends on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Service will be held Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at 11 a.m. Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.

