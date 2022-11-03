Richard A. Pownall

Richard Aaron Pownall, 82, of Jarrettsville Md., passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, under the loving care of his wife, family and friends.
Richard was born in Springfield, on May 8, 1940. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and member of Jarrettsville Manor Memorial VFW Post 8672. He served in Vietnam from 1967-1968 as a helicopter mechanic and was so proud of his service.
He was the beloved husband of Joan Kathryn Pownall for 20 years. He was preceded in death by his beloved son Steven Eugene Pownall of Springfield; his stepdaughter Donna Lynn Peyton of Nottingham, Md.; his parents, Thomas and Gladys Pownall (Wolford) of Springfield; a sister, Eileen Wagoner of Springfield; a sister, Shirley Burkett of Points; a brother, John Pownall of Springfield; a brother, Paul Pownall of Romney. He is survived by his stepson, Charles Deitsch and wife Gail of Timonium, Md.; his granddaughters, Gillian Deitsch of Timonium and Kathryn Engler of Jarrettsville, Md.; a sister, Betty Lease of Apache Junction, Ariz.; a sister, Doris Fields and her husband Jim of Springfield. He is also survived by many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Richard's wish was to be cremated. No memorial services will be at this time.
Donations can be made in Richard's memory to the Maryland SPCA, 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211 or Springfield Valley Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 99, Springfield, WV 26763.
Arrangements are by Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc., Timonium, Md.
