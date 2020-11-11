Ina Marie Fowler, 66, of Maidsville, W.Va., passed away peacefully at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. She was united with her mother and father, Estella and Ransel Fowler.
Ina was born on June 3, 1954, and grew up in Arnettsville, W.Va. She was a graduate of University High School Class of 1972.
Ina spent the majority of her life working at various nursing homes. Her goal in life was to care for others which she succeeded at without question. Though Ina did not attend church she had a strong faith, trust and love for God.
She leaves behind her fiancé and love of her life Robert ‘Bobby’ Lee Perdue, together they spent 21 glorious years together. The respect and admiration they had for each other was immeasurable and admired by many.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother George Fowler and spouse Helen Fowler.
Ina is survived by her sisters, Ellen Kay Baliker and spouse John of Morgantown and Margaret Hedrick and spouse Steve of Lewisburg, W.Va.; brothers, Charles ‘Butch’ Fowler and spouse Doris and Howard Fowler and spouse Judy all of Morgantown, James Fowler and spouse Rowena of Ashburn, Va.
She will be missed by all of those who loved her, especially her fiancé’s sister Linda Richman and spouse Bill Richman. One of Ina’s favorite pass times was to FaceTime with Bobby’s nieces, 9-month old Daisy Ray Harris and 6-year old Charli Jordan
Funeral services were held Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Fred L. Jenkins Funeral Home in Morgantown, with Rev. Kenneth Reed officiating. Ina was laid to rest in Olive Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fred L. Jenkins Funeral Home, Morgantown.
