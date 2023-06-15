Thomas ‘Tom’ J. D’Aquino

Thomas “Tom” John D’Aquino, 71, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Berkeley Springs, W.Va.
Born on Feb. 4, 1952, Tom was the son of the late John Edward D’Aquino and Pearl Myrtle (Eakins) D’Aquino. Along with his parents, Tom is preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Roland Lavigne.
Tom is survived by his daughter, Daphnye Rodin of Staten Island, NY; his sisters, Paula Oines of Staten Island and Adele Lavigne of Romney; his grandsons, Kyle and Dylan Rodin; his niece, Sherri-Lynn Taliento; his nephews, Thomas Eiriksson, Edward Lavigne, and Frank Lavigne; his great-nieces, Samantha Taliento and Reyna Miller; and his former spouse, Jayne D’Aquino. Tom is also survived by his life-long friend, Michael Lorio, who he met in kindergarten at St. Claire’s Elementary School in the 1950s. Their friendship endured both time and distance, but remained strong.
Tom was raised in Staten Island. He was a proud U.S. Navy veteran, having served on the USS Barry in the Mediterranean as a boiler technician and fireman on the ship. After his honorable discharge from the Navy, he worked as a mechanic and tire technician. Upon his retirement from Southeastern Parts in Norfolk, Va., he moved to Romney.
Tom loved attending music festivals, though he had to stop going to the louder events in his twenties because his eyes and ears were affected by his frequent attendance. He was a true music enthusiast, especially old rock and roll, and you’d often hear Cream, CCR, or The Doors (among many others) playing in the background when you were with him. Tom’s passion for music was so tuned in that he could identify the song and artist just by hearing the first few notes of the song.
Tom also loved old cars and Sunday dinners with his family. He was a patriot that loved his country, and he will be sorely missed by those that knew and loved him.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
