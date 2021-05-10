Loraine Adele Snowden Wright passed away late Sunday night, May 2, 2021 at Vidant Duplin Hospital in Kenansville, N.C.
Loraine, born on Feb. 22, 1963, in York County, Pennsylvania, had been a long time resident of Augusta, where she worked in logistics at Rubbermaid. In 2017, she relocated to North Carolina.
Loraine is survived by her mother, Miriam Ruth Snowden of Frederick, Md.; a daughter, Sabrina Mora and husband, Onan, of Dumfries, Va.; a son, Nick Dailey of Romney; 4 grandchildren, Jaliyah, Samaya, Kaeli and Caiden; 2 brothers, Steve Snowden and Leonard Snowden; and 4 sisters, Christine Leslie, Joan Pawloski, Robin Falkinburg and Victoria Andrews. Her father was the late John William Snowden.
The family will hold a service of remembrance for Loraine at a later time.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tyndall Funeral Home of Mount Olive, NC.
