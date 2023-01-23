Anna “Joyce” Wells of Romney, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Romney to the late Fred A. and Ethel Ambrose Swick. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carroll J. Wells on December 2016; by 3 brothers, Allen, Dick and Frank; 2 sisters, Mary V. Davis and Carolyn Lynn Swick; and a sister-in-law, Nina Swick.
She is survived by a son, James Wells and wife Karen of Norton, Va.; 4 daughters, Diane Wells and husband Johnnie Strickler of Shanks, Lisa Adams and husband Jeff of Springfield, Kelly Hott and husband Lynn of Augusta and Wendy Teter of Romney; 16 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren. Also by a sister, Evelyn Boylan and husband Chuck of Monrovia, Md; 2 brothers, Steve Swick and wife Joyce of Winchester and Danny Swick of Romney; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Joyce loved her big family. They were a huge part of her life and she was always there for them when needed, attending all their activities, and encouraging them in all part of their life.
Joyce graduated from Romney High School, Class of 1954. She was a member of Hope Christian Church, Augusta, where she was a member of the Senior Servants and Ruth Circle.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Hope Christian Church with Pastor David Bradfield and James Wells officiating. Interment will be in Tearcoat Cemetery, Augusta. The family will receive friends on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m., at McKee Funeral Home, 115 E. Birch Lane, Romney.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Romney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.