Debra A. Arbaugh

Debra Ann Arbaugh, 65, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, as the result of an auto accident.
Born on April 8, 1957, in Keyser, she was the daughter of the late Issac Heiskel Smith and Martha Marie Keplinger.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister and a daughter, Crystal Fawn Crites.
She is survived by her children and grandchildren, Connie and Fidel Tapia of Lyons, Ga., Javier, Maria, Fidel, Jr., Miguel, Isabella, and Manuel; Jason and Emily Dove of Springfield, Koti, Jason, Jacob, Lukas, Logan, Katelynn, and Paxton; Elvis and Ashley Dove of Romney, Tyler, Melanie; Gloria Moorehead of Springfield, Breanna, Jordan and Jinivie; Ceferino Delgado of Springfield, Drezdin, Stephen, Ryan, Chyanne, and Patience; and great-grandchildren, Tyler, Heidi, Jayden, and Nataly Munoz, and Boston Butcher, Jr. She is also survived by her siblings, Phyllis Sweeney of Virginia, Linda Whetzel of Petersburg, Patricia Borror of Upper Tract, W.Va., Pammy Lynn Keplinger of Springfield, Tammy Keplinger of Parkersburg, W.Va., Isaac Smith of Elkins, W.Va., Charles Smith of Elkins, and Eleanor Warner of Petersburg.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at 7 p.m. at Hope Christian Church, Augusta. Officiating will be David Bradfield. The family will receive friends one hour prior.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Romney, WV.
