"Miss Irene" Elizabeth Hartman was born in 1940 in Maysville, W.Va. to Esther Mae and Floyd Herbert Jones.
West Virginia was indeed almost heaven to Irene. All but a few years of her life were spent in the Wild and Wonderful State. She married her one and only lifelong love, William "Bill" Allen Hartman on July 4, 1959 and their love continued to burn like fireworks for 62 years and 5 months.
Irene drove a school bus for Elk Garden High School for 13 years. She would tell you often and proudly that she was the 1st woman school bus driver in Mineral County. Eventually she got tired of driving a giant bus in bitter weather but she could not bring herself to leave the kids, so she became a teacher's aide for the next 14 years of her life. The children affectionately called her "Miss Irene" and continued to do so even as they became adults wrapping their arms around her with bear hugs whenever their paths would meet.
She strived to surround herself with beautiful things to include her own personal accessories: Jewelry, makeup, perfectly placed hair and nails. She was a collector of all things collectable, and some things not-so-collectable, but she found the beauty in them anyway. She loved her Corvette, her music including Elvis, Billy Ray Cyrus, Conway Twitty and many others. She loved all things Christmas. Every year her Christmas decorations were in friendly competition with the North Pole itself. The bigger the better and the more the merrier as far as she was concerned.
Irene was truly a miners lady and a mountain momma. She raised 3 children with Bill in Elk Garden, W.Va., all of which were born in a rather "near miss" fashion. She almost gave birth to Rickie Allen Hartman right there on the streets of Baltimore had it not been for a late night taxi driver who saw her and kindly rushed her to the hospital. Pamela Mae Hartman was nearly delivered in the car because Bill couldn't find the right gate to enter on that late night at Norfolk Naval Base. A police escort ensured she made it to the hospital in time. Timothy Wayne Hartman was born on a coal miner's 2nd shift. Irene did not want to go to the hospital until Bill came home from work. It's a good thing her mother insisted on taking her to the hospital herself or Tim would have been delivered on the living room floor. Bill’s shift ended 2 hours after Tim was born.
The 3 children have given Irene 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, with 1 more great-grandson on the way, due in May. She is also survived by her brother, Roy Jones and her sister Barbara Kitzmiller and her lifelong friends, Don and Rita Tephabock.
Irene passed away in her home on Dec. 26, 2021, with Bill by her side, her hand in his. She gifted herself to West Virginia University in hopes that her life can be of help in the advancement of Alzheimer's medical education and research. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Irene's name be made to the Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Ln., Kearneysville, WV 25430.
A service to celebrate Irene’s life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, at 3 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Greg Moreland. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. The family ask that you please wear a mask and maintain social distancing if you plan on attending. Thank you. Country roads, take her home to the place where all her memories can gather 'round her.
