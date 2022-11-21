Harry P. Smith

Harry Phillip Smith, 62, of Augusta, peacefully passed away on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. He was at home with his moms by his side.
Harry was born on May 30, 1960, in Mineral County. Harry is survived by his moms, KaTina Park and Lisa Sidley; brother, David Oates; great-grandmother, Frances Thomas; grandmothers, Phyllis Park and Brenda Sidley; aunts, Angie Park and April Sidley; uncles, Ronnie Park, Quint Park and Freddie Haslacker. Harry is also survived by many loving cousins.
Harry was preceded in death by his grandfather, James “Uncle Jim” Park; and his aunt, Christy Park.
Harry attended the Hampshire County Special Services Sheltered Workshop, where he belonged to the Sunshine Club. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Keyser. Harry was an amazingly resilient individual who had unmatched perseverance. He was witty, he loved people, and he knew how to make everyone laugh. He had a dry sense of humor few people understood, making him ornery and unintentionally hilarious. Harry was fragile, but a survivor. He was anxious, but resolved. Harry was most relaxed while at home with his radio or sitting outside enjoying nature.
Friends will be received at McKee Funeral Home in Augusta, on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at which time Harry's Celebration of Life will be held. If you’d like to share a Harry story with us, please do so by emailing hpsmith053060@gmail.com.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.