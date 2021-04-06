Wanda Lovene Alderman, 86, of Winchester, Va., died on Wed., March 24, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral services were held at the First Christian Church on Sun., March 28, 2021. Officiating was Pastor Mike Moulden. Interment was privately held in the Green Lane Cemetery in Delray.
Arrangements are under the direction of Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
