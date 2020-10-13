Elizabeth Adams Hart Crites, 91, of Gallatin, Tenn., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at home.
Born in Camden, New Jersey, on November 20, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Martha Adams of North Bolton Street, Romney.
Mrs. Crites was a member of Rehoboth United Methodist Church in Gallatin, a member of the Fellowship Sunday School Class and the local chapter of F.C.E.
She is survived by 3 children, McCauley Forest (Rafaella) of Italy, Henry Clay (Sherri) of Trinidad, Colo. and Karen Lee of Gallatin; 2 grandsons, Dustin and Russell Hart of Las Vegas, Nev.
Elizabeth was a graduate of the 1949 class of Memorial Hospital in Cumberland, Md. She worked as an RN until 2002. Her last job was at Grant County Nursing Home, in Petersburg.
Her remains were cremated and returned to her family. At Elizabeth's request, there was not a Celebration of Life Services.
