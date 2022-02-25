Richard Edward Rogers, Jr., 63, of Romney, passed into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Rich was born on June 27, 1958, in Jamaica, NY, to Richard E. Rogers, Sr. and Janice M. Rogers. He is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years, Kathleen; children Levi (Jennifer), Lana and Julia; grandson, Elijah; brothers James and Tyme (Dawn); brothers-in-law, Skip (Diane) and Art (Cady); sister-in-law, Peg (Karl); many nieces, nephews, great-nieces/nephews, cousins, aunts and countless brethren in the Lord.
While a student at Syracuse University in 1977, Rich heard and responded to the Gospel, accepting Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He dedicated the rest of his life in service to God beginning with his discipleship in the International Assembly in Syracuse, NY. He later became an elder in Bethany Fellowship, Romney, a house church affiliated with assemblies worldwide. God used Rich to bring many to Himself and to grow in faith through his dedicated teaching. Rich’s faith extended to all parts of his life and to all with whom he came in contact by showing forth the love of Christ.
Rich earned his B.S. degree at SUNY College of Environmental Science & Forestry in Syracuse, NY, and his M.S. in Wildlife Biology from WVU. He was employed by the WV Department of Natural Resources for 37-plus years. His current position was the District Game Biologist for the Eastern Panhandle. He was also very passionate in his role as the WV State Furbearer Biologist. Rich was a leading team member in the WV Wildlife Division Chronic Wasting Disease response which was recognized by the National Wildlife Society for excellence.
Rich also held a passion for building Harley motorcycles and received the 2011 and 2012 1st place award for chopper builds at East Coast Sturgis. He was a local go-to for many when it came to working on bikes and troubleshooting issues. Hobbies over the years included taxidermy, wood-working, gardening, foraging mushrooms and making maple syrup. Rich was a true outdoorsman and was passionate about deer hunting, fishing and trapping. Among others, his professional memberships included the WV Trappers Association.
A visitation will be held at Shaffer Funeral Home, 230 East Main Street, Romney, on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, between the hours of noon and 2 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. at the same location.
In lieu of flowers and mass cards, please consider a donation in Rich’s memory to Samaritan’s Purse https://www.samaritanspurse.org
