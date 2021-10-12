Samantha Marie “Sam” Cooper, 29, of Wardensville, formerly of Capon Bridge, died Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Hampshire Memorial Hospital in Romney.
Sam was born on April 20, 1992, in Clarksburg, W.Va., a daughter of James D. “JD” Moreland, Jr. (Penny) of Capon Bridge and the late Nancy Lucetta Scarff Moreland. She was a 2010 graduate of Hampshire High School and worked as a waitress at Greg’s Restaurant in Capon Bridge for 14 years. Sam loved Jeeps, 4-wheelers and being around her family and friends.
Sam married Shane M. Cooper on Aug. 17, 2013, in Winchester, Va.
Surviving with her husband and father are 2 daughters, Summer L. Light of Morgantown and Savanna M. Cooper of Capon Bridge; a brother, Jamie D. Moreland of Capon Bridge; 2 sisters, Connie L. Conrad of Morgantown and Ashley D. Cox of Hagerstown, Md.; and her maternal grandmother, Carol Moreland of Capon Bridge.
A celebration of Sam’s life will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, from 3 to 5 p.m. Inurnment will be at the Green Lane Cemetery in Delray.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cooper family by clicking the donate now tab or sending payment to the Cooper family, c/o Giffin Funeral Home, P.O. Box 100, Capon Bridge, WV 26711.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
