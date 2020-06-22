Leslie Carol Scott, 59, of Front Royal, Va. died on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at her home.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are by the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home in Wardensville.
Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: June 22, 2020 @ 3:36 pm
Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: June 22, 2020 @ 3:36 pm
Leslie Carol Scott, 59, of Front Royal, Va. died on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at her home.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are by the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home in Wardensville.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Breaking News as it happens and our weekly newsletter for upcoming news, events and more. Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.