William Franklin “Bill” Riggleman was born June 21, 1948, in Purgitsville, to Alonzo Franklin “AF” and Edna Jean (Pratt) Riggleman. Bill left this life on Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Martinsburg. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Lonnie and Terry Riggleman and Richard “Dick” Pratt, and sister Barbara Jean “Bobbi” Wilson.
Bill is survived by his wife of 50 years, Gail (Everett) Riggleman; sister Wilda Rinker; daughters Amy Riggleman and Christy Aulabaugh; son-in-law Dennis Aulabaugh; and the joys of his life, grandsons Steven and Jake Aulabaugh.
Bill was a 1966 graduate of Hampshire High School and a 1970 graduate of Fairmont State. Bill played football for both schools. While at Hampshire, he lettered in football and was named to the Potomac Valley All-Conference team in 1965. At Fairmont, he was part of the 1967 Fairmont State NAIA championship team and named to the WVIA All-Conference offense team for 1969-70. He was inducted into the athletic Hall of Fame for both schools, Hampshire High in 2014 and on the 50th anniversary of the NAIA Championship for Fairmont State in 2017. He was deeply humbled by both honors.
He was drafted into the Army in 1970 and served in Berlin, Germany until 1972. Gail joined him in Germany as they began their married life. He was honorably discharged in 1976.
Bill began his teaching career in 1970 at Stanton River High School and then moved to Berkeley County in 1973 to start teaching and coaching at Musselman High School. Bill worked in the Berkeley County school system until he retired in 2003. Bill was a coach with 2 Mighty Fighting Applemen football squads that won WV state championships (Class A in 1974 and Class AA in 1982). He was inducted into the Musselman High athletic Hall of Fame in 2010. He cherished that Kelly Green jacket.
Bill was baptized and joined Arden United Methodist church on June 23, 1983. He helped coach softball teams, helped on church renovation projects, even taught a class or two with the youth. He and Gail made lasting friendships in the Arden church community. Bill never underestimated the power of Arden prayers and their line of communication with “the Big Man,” as he was known to call God.
If you spent much time talking to Bill, the conversation would inevitably turn to football, hunting or fishing, his horses and mules, or, in recent years, his grandson’s sports endeavors. Even as his health began to fail, he did not miss Steven’s wrestling matches or Jake’s basketball games. He was quick with a smile and a strong handshake or bear hug. As many have commented, he gave the best hugs. He was a man’s man, true to his word, and a hard worker all his life. He was tough and strong, and sometimes intimidating, but really did have a soft side. One of his favorite sayings was “Pain doesn’t hurt, it lets you know you are alive”.
Whatever you call Bill, be it teacher, coach, husband, Dad, friend, “Bud” or “Pappy,” he will be missed greatly. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Bill’s memory to one of the following organizations: Horses With Hearts, P.O. Box 2186, Martinsburg, WV 25402 or online at www.horseswithhearts.com or Arden United Methodist Church, 4464 Arden Nollville Road, Martinsburg, WV 25403.
