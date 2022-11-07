Lowell W. Loy

Lowell Willis Loy, 87, left this life for eternity on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. He was born to Lillian (Pultz) and Harry Loy on Nov. 9, 1934, on Jersey Mt., Hampshire Co. He grew up in Ridgeley, W.Va., and graduated from Ridgeley High School in 1952. He served in the United States Army as a Military Police Officer attached to 101st Airborne and retired from Kelly Springfield.
Lowell was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Eugene. His survivors include his children, Michael (Janis) Loy, Cheryl (Gary) Slaymaker, Kim (John) Pero and Jill (Don) Wyer; and their mother, Shirley Loy; 10 grandchildren, Andrea Kraft, Ian Loy, Brooke Dillow, Samantha Miranda, Ryan Foster, Jordan Weightman, Kyley Richards, Erin Wyer, Erik Wyer and Adison Wyer; 16 great-grandchildren; his brother Donald Loy; the Kenney family, Tami Robertson, and Lucas Allen.
Dad gave great advice and insisted upon respect and hard work from his children. For that, we are forever grateful.
All services are private and handled by McKee Funeral Home, Romney.
