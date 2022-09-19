Michael V. Omps

Michael Voyne Omps, 60, of Frederick County, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at his home.
Michael was born in 1961 in Winchester, Va., son of the late Bessie Lou and Keven Voyne Omps. He was a graduate of James Wood High School. He was the co-owner and operator of H.H. Omps Transportation, Inc. His work ethic was beyond admirable, no matter the task … he was always reliable and the heart of the Plastics Division.
Michael was a member of Bloomery Presbyterian Church, the National Truck Pullers Association, Dragon Motor Sports and the NRA. He enjoyed hunting, anything related to the outdoors, truck pulling and tinkering with anything that had a motor.
He married Marcella “Beattle” Louetta Clark on Aug. 31, 1996, in Winchester. She preceded him in death on Feb. 21, 2021. But now they are together again, walking hand in hand.
Surviving is his daughter, Kelsey Omps-Artrup (Matthew) of Winchester; son, Dale Omps (Jenny) of Clear Brook, Va.; grandchildren, Kemper and Korbin Omps; sisters, Jessie Omps Gulick (Terry) of Clear Brook and Martha Omps Miller (Wayne) of Winchester; brother, Kenneth “Willie” William Omps (Lisa) of Winchester. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with Reverend David Omps officiating. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Gore, Va. A celebration of life reception will follow at Gore Fire Hall.
Memorial contributions may be made in Michael’s memory to Gore Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 146, Gore, VA 22637 or Bloomery Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 27, Bloomery, WV 26817.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Winchester.
