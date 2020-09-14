Donald Dean “Don” Bohrer, 84, of Paw Paw, passed away on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at his home.
Don was born on November 20, 1935, in Paw Paw, the son of the late Homer F. and Georgia V. Anderson Bohrer. He was a 1955 graduate of Capon Bridge High School, worked for 50+ years as a master electrician and plumber as he owned and operated Don’s Electrical Plumbing & Heating, a former apprentice at Baker & Anderson Electrical Service and Rubbermaid Corp. both in Winchester, Va. and a member of the Assembly of God Faith. Don enjoyed working, Jack-of-all-trades, master of all, outdoors and antique car enthusiast.
Don married Ruby Marie Burke Bohrer on June 10, 1956, in Great Cacapon, W.Va.
Surviving with his wife of 64 years are 2 sons, David L. Bohrer and wife Christy and Christopher D. Bohrer and his wife Cheryl; a daughter, Sherida A. Smith and her husband Rodney all of Paw Paw; a sister, Oleda Fowler of Paw Paw; 5 grandchildren, Chantel Herrel, Dexter Smith, Rebekah Smith, Megan Bohrer and Joshua Bohrer; 2 great-grandsons, Max and Ryan Smith and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by a brother, Wallace Bohrer.
A funeral service will be held at the Lighthouse Assembly of God near Paw Paw on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at 1 p.m. Officiating will be Pastors Earl Travis and Lynn Burdick. Interment will be private in the Bohrer Family Cemetery near Paw Paw.
Family will receive friends at the Lighthouse Assembly of God on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lighthouse Assembly of God, P.O. Box 39, Paw Paw, WV 25434 or Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430.
Arrangements are being handled by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
