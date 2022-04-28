Jentry ‘Chuck’ Shanholtz Sr.

Jentry Golden “Chuck” Shanholtz Sr., 67, of Green Spring passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at his residence.
Born Jan. 23, 1955, in Cumberland, he was the son of the late Eugene T. Shanholtz.
Chuck is survived by his mother, Helena J. (Snyder) Shanholtz of Green Spring; his son, Jentry G. “CJ” Shanholtz Jr. of Romney; his granddaughters, Carisma M. Shanholtz and Adalynn B. Shanholtz, both of Romney; his sisters, DeDe J. Caldwell and husband William of Green Spring and Missy J. Sowers and husband Buck of Augusta; and by his nieces, Tonya Caldwell, Nikki Oates and husband Brian, and Riss Green and husband Kyle.
Chuck graduated in 1973 from Hampshire High School. He had many jobs throughout his life including bartender, mechanic and prison guard, but many may remember him from working at the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Department. He loved playing pool and working on cars at his shop, Performance Plus Automotive.
Chuck was a car guy to say the least — anything Ford, especially Mustangs. He was very proud of the “Mountaineer Rough Riders 4x4 Club,” which he founded.
Chuck loved to talk. He was very friendly and no one was a stranger when he was around. He served as president of the Springfield Ruritan Club and president of Forest Glen Cemetery Association. Chuck was also a lifetime member and current trustee for the Springfield Valley Volunteer Fire Company, and in the past, he held the offices of president and chief. Chuck will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at the Springfield Valley Volunteer Fire Company in Springfield. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Ann Merkel officiating. Interment will be at Forest Glen Cemetery in Green Spring.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Chuck’s memory to the Springfield Valley Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 99, Springfield, WV 26763.
Please direct inquiries to Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney, 304-822-3511.
