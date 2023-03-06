Michael A. Walden Jr., 40, of Romney, passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023, after his battle with cancer. He was born on Feb. 13, 1983 in Winchester, Va.
Michael is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, William and Betty Walden; maternal grandparents, John and Vesta Burke; his Aunt Betty Ellis; and cousins, Sally Donovan and Brian Arbogast. Also his grandmother-in-law, Margie Ruckman.
Michael is survived by his wife of 19 years, Erin Miller Walden and their children, Aubree and Jacob. Also his parents, Vanessa Pierson and Mike and Betty Walden; a sister, Amanda Palmer and Richie; sister-in-law, Sarah Gray and Andy; brother-in-laws, Devon McKenzie and Jered Horton. Michael was uncle to Tyler and MaKayla Fox, Jordan, Ava, Jaxen Gray and Summer Ritchie. He also had several cousins and in-laws in Hampshire County.
Michael graduated in 2001 from Strasburg High School were he enjoyed playing basketball for the Strasburg Rams.
He worked for many years as a government contractor for Contact Corp of Winchester.
He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, golfing and his second love, basketball.
Although his life was sort, he had a positive impact on many. In 2016 and 2017, he coached the Hampshire Hornets, a youth travel basketball team. Then coached three seasons at Romney Middle School. Michael continued to follow, support and love these players through their Hampshire High School seasons.
He was a dedicated husband, father, son, brother, uncle, mentor and friend.
The family will have a Celebration of Michael’s life in the near future and hopes everyone who knew him will come.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
