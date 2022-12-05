Melvin G. Jackson

Melvin Graham Jackson, 84, of Augusta, died on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at his home.
Melvin was born on May 31, 1938, in Wythe County, Va., a son of the late Harry and A. Novella Gravley Jackson. He was a master carpenter, a member of the Delray Church of Christ, an avid Washington Redskins and Senators fan and enjoyed watching golf. Melvin loved the outdoors, mowing grass, taking rides, hunting, fishing, yard saleing and most of all being with his family.
Melvin married Montia “Carol” Burress Jackson on Feb. 1, 1961, in Ellicott City, Md.
Surviving with his wife of 61 years are his 2 daughters, Debbie K. Frey (Ricci) of Saballisville, Md. and Jackie Jackson-Hahn (Greg) of Augusta; 3 sisters, Mamie (Fuzzy) Gibson, Mary Dotson both of Tennessee and Noni Kitts of Kentucky; 5 grandchildren, TJ (Alex), Anthony (Stephanie), Shane (Faith), Zachary, Tia (Justin); 10 great-grandchildren, Angelica, Jacob, Jackson, Marshall, Calvin, Hope, Everett, Aiden, Alex, Greyson; and a special niece, Crystal (Cissi).
Melvin is preceded in death by a son, George Thomas Jackson; and 3 brothers, Henry, Jimmy and Billy Jackson.
The family will receive friends and family on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Giffn Funeral Home and Crematory in Capon Bridge from 5 to 7 p.m.
A celebration of Melvin’s life will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Delray Church of Christ at 1 p.m. Officiating will be Dave Webster, Minister. A private interment will be in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made in memory of Melvin to the Delray Church of Christ, 1108 Green Lane Road, Augusta, WV 26704.
Arrangements are by Giffn Funeral Home and Crematory, Capon Bridge.
