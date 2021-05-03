Robert “Dean” Miller, 73, of Baker, went to be with the Lord on Thurs., April 29, 2021.
The family is being served by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home in Wardensville. There will be no visitation. A private burial service will be held at the Crab Run Memorial Cemetery.
Arrangements are by the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Wardensville.
