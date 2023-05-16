Mary L. Williamson

Mary Lou Williamson, 82, of Lakeland, Fla., formerly of Falling Waters, W.Va., died on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at her home.
Mary Lou was born on Jan. 28, 1941, in Falling Waters, the daughter of the late Charles and Laura Davis Pitzer. She was an owner and operator of Nose Gay Florist in Martinsburg, W.Va., for 12 years. She was a member of the Reformation Lutheran Church in Lakeland. Mary Lou enjoyed cooking, sewing, needle point, camping, working at the florist and helping babysit her granddaughter.
Mary Lou married J. Allen Williamson on Sept. 15, 1962, in Marlowe, W.Va.
Surviving with her husband of 60 years are 2 sons, Blair A. Williamson and P. Shawn Williamson (Beth) both of Martinsburg; a brother, Charles Pitzer (Betty) of Martinsburg; a sister, Doris Ann Gambino of Martinsburg; and a granddaughter, Taylor Williamson.
A celebration of Mary Lou’s life will be held in Martinsburg, at a later date.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
