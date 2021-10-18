Julia Frances Moreland, 82, of Slanesville, died on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at her home.
Julia was born on March 7, 1939, in Martinsburg, W.Va., the daughter of the late Marion Augusta Shores and Mildred Francis Dunlap Shores. She was a member of the Mt. View Assembly of God near Capon Bridge. Julia loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and would spend countless hours reading her bible.
She married John “Junior” Moreland on Nov. 2, 1964, in Cumberland, Md. Junior died on April 8, 1984.
Surviving are her 3 daughters, Patty L. Pine and husband Dennis of Belington, W.Va., Laurie F. Moreland of Slanesville and Carolyn A. Combs and husband Jeff of Augusta; 2 brothers, Billy Shores and wife Sharon of Gore, Va. and Larry Shores of Winchester, Va.; 2 sisters, Joyce Whitacre and Deborah Delawder both of Winchester; 7 grandchildren, Sherry, Kevin, Makayla, Jonathan, Jessica, Jeffrey and Andrew; 7 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and her daughter-in-law, Edith Dunlap of Paw Paw.
She is preceded in death along with her parents by her son, Gary L. Dunlap; a grandson, Gary Alan Dunlap; a siste, Charlotte Costello and a stepdaughter, Wanda Caldwell.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at the Giffin Funeral Home and Crematory in Capon Bridge, at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Mary Howard. Interment will follow in the Tearcoat Cemetery near Augusta.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
