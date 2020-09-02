Joseph Anthoney “Joe” Stankwich, 71, of Augusta, died on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at his home.
Joe was born on September 24, 1948, in Romney, the son of the late John E. and Catherine Jeroskey Stankwich. He was a veteran in the United States Army having been awarded the Bronze Star, worked as a meat cutter for County Pride in Romney and a member of the Catholic Faith. Joe enjoyed hunting, fishing and hanging out with his family.
Joe married Carolyn K. Poland Stankwich on August 6, 1968, in Romney.
Surviving with his wife of 52 years are 2 sons, Joseph A. Stankwich, Jr. (Amy) and Michael A. Stankwich (Trista) both of Augusta; a sister, Barbara Yost (Red) of Berkeley Springs; 5 grandchildren, Samantha (Vinnie), Gretchen (Colton), Hayden, Bodie and Hunter and 5 great-grandchildren, Ryder, Bristol, Uriyah, Keylon and Oakley.
He is preceded in death by a grandson, Steven Michael Stankwich; a brother, John Stankwich and a sister, Gloria Shanholtzer.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Augusta Vol. Rescue Squad, 16745 Northwestern Pike, Augusta, WV 26704.
To view Joe’s tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com.
