Alice Marie Roksandich, 73, of Martinsburg, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at her residence.
Formerly of Spring Gap, W.Va., she was born October 16, 1947, in Winchester, Va. She is the daughter of the late Roy Malcolm and Naomi Lewis Malcolm. She was a 1966 graduate of Hampshire High School.
She is survived by 2 daughters, Carla Wilkins and Crystal Moreland; 4 grandchildren, Michael Moreland, Brandon Walker, Ellen Wilkins and Owen Wilkins; and 1 brother, Ralph Malcolm, Slanesville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Roksandich on July 15, 2012; 1 brother, Carlton Malcolm; and 1 sister, Evelyn (Sis) Morris.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Bethel Assembly of God with Pastor Ralph Campbell officiating.
Interment was in Hedgesville Cemetery.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Alice Marie Roksandich (Malcolm), please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.
Arrangements are under the direction of Brown Funeral Home, Martinsburg.
