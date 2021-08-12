Trina Marie Soulsby, 52, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at UPMC-Western Maryland in Cumberland.
Born in Baltimore, Md., on Sept. 12, 1968, she was the daughter of the late Henry Franklin Dean and Annie Mae Hott. Besides her parents, Trina is preceded in death by a brother, William Ray Dean.
Trina is survived by her step-daughter, Meghan Soulsby of Cumberland; her brother, Edward Dean and wife Judy of Slanesville; her sister, Dorothy Dean of Springfield; 2 nephews, William “Billy” Dean of Slanesville and Joshua Dean and wife Kyra of Slanesville; 2 nieces, Jessica O’Grady and husband Benji of Springfield and Samantha Davis and husband Dustin of Michigan; 2 great-nephews, Nicholas and Rhett; and a great-niece, Audrey. Trina is also survived by her best friends, Donna Miner and husband Rick of Short Gap and Jennifer Smallwood of Winchester; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; as well as her faithful companions, Samson, Zoey, Ollie, Buddy, and Scooby.
Trina was raised in the Springfield area and graduated from Hampshire High School, Class of 1986. She was a go-getter and had worked various jobs throughout her career. She was independent and tackled tasks head on. Trina was very much a food connoisseur and would do anything for someone in need. She enjoyed taking trips; from Elvis’ Graceland to the Everglades in Florida or to a haunted house, Trina was ready. She also enjoyed shopping (whether on TV or in the store), especially for jewelry. She loved her scratch-off lottery tickets and playing the lottery. She loved her dogs and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to Shaffer Funeral Home, 230 East Main St., Romney, WV 26757 to help with funeral expenses.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.